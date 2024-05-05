Buckets N Boards Comedy Percussion Show is a spectacularly imaginative work brought to life by two prolific performers! Matt Levingston and Gareth Sever, two masterful musicians and comedians, bring a joyous charm to this full stage production. The show was born from their shared passion for music and rhythm, but it truly comes to life through the nonstop hilarious interplay between these two characters and their audience. The intricate beats and stunning synchronicity are awesome to behold! The sheer variety of instruments and found objects they are able to manipulate is inspiring! The comedy, centered on the improvisational interactions with the crowd, is the driving force of the show!

Buckets N Boards has performed 10 critically acclaimed summer seasons in Branson, MO, performed with the Kansas City Symphony, and are currently one of the most requested headline acts on Disney Cruise Lines. From their imaginative songs, beautiful harmonies, dazzling tap dancing, crisp beatboxing, body percussion and bucket drumming, to a fresh and unique brand of clean comedy, Buckets N Boards has crafted an original theatrical experience the entire family will enjoy!