Book Babies

to

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Ms. Lisa will lead you in ways you can share books and the love of reading with the youngest of babies. Board books, bouncy rhymes and songs, and finger puppets will aid you in sharing a special learning time with your little one. Birth to 18 months. Treehouse.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Kids & Family, library
2059780155
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-07 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-07 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-07 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-14 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-21 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book Babies - 2023-09-28 10:00:00 ical