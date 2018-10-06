We all know the great love and compassion we receive from our four-legged family members. They are such a blessing to us, so why don’t we have a way to bless them? That is why Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church wants to invite you to a special Blessing of the Pets, everything from dogs and cats to hamsters. On Saturday, October 6, VHUMC invites everyone in the community to bring their pets for a special celebration of their lives and what they mean to your families.

So load up your furry friends and bring them to the Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church at 2061 Kentucky Avenue on October 6, at 10:00am for a very special celebration.

For more information on this event, please visit VHUMC at www.vhumc.org/pets.

Contact: Peyton Chandler (pchandler@vhumc.org / 769-0119) Butch Williams (bwilliams@vhumc.org / 769-0102).