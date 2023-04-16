Black Water Seltzer Launch Party Benefiting Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama

Come celebrate the launch of Weatherford 1814's newest product, Black Water Seltzer, benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama at the official launch party Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Carrigan’s Beer Garden in the Lakeview District (2910 6th Ave. S.). Attendees can sip and socialize with a Black Water in hand and groove to tunes by DJ Coco. As a special bonus to the launch party, $1 of each Black Water can purchased will go to the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama. Epilepsy Foundation reps will be at the event to help community members learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

Weatherford 1814 is a premium legal cannabis company located right here in Birmingham, Ala., and is proud to offer a socially acceptable alternative to alcohol. Black Water is carefully crafted with natural flavors and ingredients and responsibly dosed with 3mg of Premium Hemp derived Delta 9 THC. Be the envy of your friends as you enjoy the delicious and refreshing taste of Black Water. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis consumer or new to the scene, Black Water's irresistible flavors: Citrus, Strawberry Lemonade, Lemon-Lime and Black Cherry will surely satisfy your taste buds.

This is not just any ordinary launch party; it's a chance to experience the latest trend in cannabis-infused beverages, and to give back to your community. Come join us at this fun-filled event, and discover the pure delight of Black Water seltzers for yourself. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your social status and make a difference in the world, one sip at a time!

In addition to cans of Black Water, the Carrigan’s “Rattler” cocktail made with Black Water will also be available for purchase at the launch party. While this is a family-friendly gathering, customers under 21 are not permitted to purchase or use Black Water.

Weatherford 1814’s mission is to advocate for the responsible consumption habits associated with cannabis and to destigmatize its use. Owners of Weatherford 1814 believe the city of Birmingham needed a brand to advocate for the personal and societal implications of legal THC use. Currently, consumers can purchase Black Water in a number of restaurants such as Rougaroux, Little Donkey 280, The Goose and more, as well as bars and breweries like The Margaret, Mom’s Basement, Continental Drift, PaperDoll, Dave’s Pub, Ghost Train, Avondale and Cahaba, among numerous others. It is also available in more than 250 off-premise convenience and retail store locations, including the brand new Avondale Apothecary, Birmingham’s newest cannabis retail store and consumption lounge, set to open this month.

For more information about Weatherford 1814 and Black Water, visit www.weatherford1814.com. For details about this event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/weatherford-1814-launch-party-at-carrigans-beer-garden-tickets-616588963187.