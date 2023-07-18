Birmingham Restaurant Week Preview Party 2023
to
Sloss Furnaces' Visitor's Center 20 32nd Street North, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35222
Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 - Summer Edition presented by Spire will take place Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 29. Participating restaurants will offer special breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, offering 2, 3 and 4-course meals. Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com for more details. Join in on the YUM by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bhamrestweek.
Info
Sloss Furnaces' Visitor's Center 20 32nd Street North, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35222
events, Food & Drink