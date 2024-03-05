BBC Taste Of Birmingham

The 10th Taste of Birmingham fundraiser will be held March 5th at The Club. The fun starts at 6 pm. Local chefs bring tasting portions of their specialty, and you get to pick which one you like best. The Concert Choristers will be providing music and entertainment throughout the evening. This fundraiser is our biggest of the year and enables the BBC to provide a musical experience that goes above and beyond performance. Not only do Birmingham’s young men learn music theory, technique and ensemble skills but also learn discipline through rehearsal, practice and performance. This benefits every aspect of their lives, making them more successful in other achievements and preparing them as future leaders in our community.

The Birmingham Boys Choir, founded in 1973, is a non-profit, civic organization built to allow talented boys in the greater Birmingham area an opportunity to develop their musical gifts in an area of concentrated study. What started as a relatively informal group of around 26 boys has grown to more than 150 members from all areas of Birmingham. The Birmingham Boys Choir is led by Music Directors Susan and Ken Berg — who together have trained boys ages 8 to 18 for the past 46 years. In addition to local performances, the BBC offers summer camps and tours in the United States and internationally.