Rocky Ridge Entertainment district will host the 4th annual Battle of the Bands competition at Rocky Ridge Plaza. This live music competition features bands from area middle schools and high schools competing for a total of $2,000 in prize money. Bands are judged on criteria including musicianship, showmanship and creativity. Enjoy food and beverages from nearby restaurants and browse retails shops, all within walking distance. Bands perform 3-4 song sets and winners will be announced at the conclusion of the event. First place and second place prizes are $750 and $250, respectively.