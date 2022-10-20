Barktoberfest

Dog & Beer Lovers Unite! Thursday, October 20, 2022 | Cahaba Brewing | 6-9pm

Come celebrate in Oktoberfest fashion, Hand in Paw style, with your furry friend by your side! Drink local beer, participate in fun contests, and much more all while supporting Hand in Paw!

$25 Ticket Gets You:

•1 Cahaba Beer Ticket

•Entry into the pet costume contest (costume categories below)

•Entry into the stein hoist contest

•Novelty Item

•Access to the Hand in Paw photo booth