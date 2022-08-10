“Back To School” – What Every Parent Should Know

Birmingham International Church 1380 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

“Back To School” – What Every Parent Should Know

How To Prepare Your Child For Current Social Pressures

When:                  August 10th

Time:                    7:00 p.m.

Co-Presentors: Jacques Cole, LPC

                                Ron Higey, MA

Place:                    Birmingham International Church

                                1380 Montgomery Highway

                                Vestavia Hills,  AL  35216

RSVP:                    1380bic@att.net

This event is FREE to the public

Info

Birmingham International Church 1380 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
events
Google Calendar - “Back To School” – What Every Parent Should Know - 2022-08-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - “Back To School” – What Every Parent Should Know - 2022-08-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - “Back To School” – What Every Parent Should Know - 2022-08-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - “Back To School” – What Every Parent Should Know - 2022-08-10 19:00:00 ical