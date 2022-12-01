Bach's Brandenburg 2 & Holiday Brass
to
Avon Theater 2829 7th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Witness the seamless polyphony and ethereal beauty of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 featuring incredible soloists from the Orchestra: Paul Halberstadt, Lisa Wienhold, James Sullivan, and Ryan Beach. In addition you’ll hear the beautiful sounds of holiday music scored for brass ensemble and the charming and gallant Symphony No. 29 by W.A. Mozart.
Info
Avon Theater 2829 7th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment, events