Bach's Brandenburg 2 & Holiday Brass

to

Avon Theater 2829 7th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Witness the seamless polyphony and ethereal beauty of Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 featuring incredible soloists from the Orchestra: Paul Halberstadt, Lisa Wienhold, James Sullivan, and Ryan Beach. In addition you’ll hear the beautiful sounds of holiday music scored for brass ensemble and the charming and gallant Symphony No. 29 by W.A. Mozart.

Info

Avon Theater 2829 7th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Concerts & Live Music, Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - Bach's Brandenburg 2 & Holiday Brass - 2022-12-01 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bach's Brandenburg 2 & Holiday Brass - 2022-12-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bach's Brandenburg 2 & Holiday Brass - 2022-12-01 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bach's Brandenburg 2 & Holiday Brass - 2022-12-01 18:30:00 ical