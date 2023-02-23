Author Sean Dietrich (Friends of the Library)
to
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
We’re so excited to welcome this fabulous award-winning storyteller, musician, and author! Tickets are $15 or free for members of the Friends. Tickets go on sale Jan 9th at the Adult Services Desk at the Library. Doors open at 10:00 am. Ages 18+.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, library, Talks & Readings