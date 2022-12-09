ASO to play at Civic Center

To kick off the RISE season, the Alabama Symphony Orchestra is playing a “Sounds of the Season” concert, entertaining guests with Christmas songs. The event is set for Dec. 9 at the new Vestavia Hills Civic Center ballroom and will include, in addition to the concert from 8 to 9 p.m., a silent auction of fine, local art and dessert, to be served at 6:30 p.m. Jackets are required to be worn.

