ASC Presents: Lightwire Theater's The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare

We begin with Aesop’s classic fable of The Tortoise and the Hare but continue the story, which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern-day distractions. Smartphones and video games create a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences.

The Next Gen features Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare in a whole new kind of race, where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together, despite their differences, to find and save their children and overcome to make it to the finish line.

With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling, and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale into a new and brilliant light. Lightwire Theater had a very successful, well-attended show in the Jemison Concert Hall with “Dino Light’ in 2019.

Performance is suitable for all ages.

TICKET INFORMATION

