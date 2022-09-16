ASC Presents : Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

For the last quarter-century, riding shotgun with Kenny Wayne Shepherd has been the greatest road-trip in rock ‘n’ roll. The young Louisiana gunslinger who erupted onto the mid-’90s scene with his burn-it down guitar solos and gut-punch songcraft has become even more magnetic, still pushing his Fender Strat, while diving deep into human truths and personal evolution with an honesty that only comes with miles on the clock. If that quarter-century journey has taught Shepherd anything, it’s that there’s no such thing as mission accomplished. A restless creativity has driven Shepherd ever since he taught himself to play guitar at the age of 7. A musician in constant motion, Shepherd has spent his career burning up the highways and crossing continents, bringing his unique style of rock/blues to the world. “I don’t have any intention of sitting idly,” says Shepherd, “We’re a live band, and when people listen to our records, I want them to hear what we sound like when we play live. I just want to keep moving and keep creating and keep doing what I love – for as long as I possibly can.”

Shepherd has sold millions of albums worldwide and, in addition to his five Grammy nominations, he has won two Billboard Music Awards, a pair of Orville H. Gibson awards, the Blues Foundation’s Keeping The Blues Alive award and two Blues Music awards. He’s had nine #1 blues albums and a string of #1 mainstream rock singles.

TICKET INFORMATION

