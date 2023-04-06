ASC Presents John Paul White with Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Four-time Grammy Award-winning artist, formerly half of The Civil Wars, John Paul White joins the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in a unique crossover performance reimagining the Southern Rock, Americana, and Country hits that made him famous.

In his 2019 release, The Hurting Kind, White crafted a stunning album that draws on the lush, orchestrated music made in Nashville in the early 1960s. Yet these songs retain a modern feel, whether he’s writing about overwhelming love, unraveling relationships, or fading memory of a loved one.

White grew up in tiny Loretto, Tennessee, and now lives in Florence, Alabama, not far from Muscle Shoals. He has cultivated a music career in Nashville for two decades, first as a songwriter for a major publisher, then half of The Civil Wars – a groundbreaking duo that won four Grammy Awards before disbanding in 2012.

Because The Civil Wars were so hard to categorize, White has earned a fanbase among indie rock listeners, folk audiences, Americana outlets and AAA radio. So, what will happen if people hear The Hurting Kind and call it country? “Well that doesn’t scare me in the least,” he says. “As a matter of fact, it kind of thrills me.”