ASC Presents: Concert Artists Guild Series: Vision Duo

Vision Duo, comprising violinist Ariel Horowitz and percussionist Britton-René Collins, performs classical works with a contemporary twist. Through an explora-tion of musical genres and sonic possibilities for violin and percussion, Vision Duo seeks to contribute to the ongoing redefinition of classical music programming and structures.

Ariel and Britt formed their duo after becoming co-winners of the Concert Artists Guild International Competition’s Ambassador Prize. In doing so, the duo quickly discovered their shared passion for post-genre and contemporary music, promoting systemic change, and centering equity and access in musical spaces — as well as a craving for soup dumplings and Starbucks, respectively.

The duo’s upcoming tours take them to communities across the U.S.– from New York to Kentucky to California – performing their “Genre-Fication” program, which probes the exciting, under-explored sound world of violin and percussion.

This event is suitable for all ages.

TICKET INFORMATION

Free performance

There is an intermission

Tickets are valid for performance date and time only.

Late seating at the discretion of house management.

All performances are subject to change.