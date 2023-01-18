No Arms, No Legs, No Problem
to
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Greater Birmingham chapter of OLLI @ UA presents a free program entitled “No Arms, No Legs, No Problem.” Bob Lujano contracted a rare form of meningitis, and all four limbs had to be amputated. Lujano’s goal became to live a life of independence like everyone else. Bob tells his story of how being excluded led to discovering the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle for all people, especially persons with disabilities. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of OLLI classes.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, library