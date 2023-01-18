Greater Birmingham chapter of OLLI @ UA presents a free program entitled “No Arms, No Legs, No Problem.” Bob Lujano contracted a rare form of meningitis, and all four limbs had to be amputated. Lujano’s goal became to live a life of independence like everyone else. Bob tells his story of how being excluded led to discovering the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle for all people, especially persons with disabilities. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete list of OLLI classes.