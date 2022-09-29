The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens is pleased to celebrate the 16th Antiques at the Gardens this fall! Presented by First Horizon Bank and featuring textile sponsor Sister Parish Design, Birmingham’s premier antiques show will include talks by nationally and internationally acclaimed interior designers, floral designers, architects, landscape architects, and furniture designers.

The show kicks off on Thursday, September 29, with Gala in the Gardens sponsored by Cooper Construction and honoring longtime supporters Maggie and Will Brooke. Enter through the special garden entrance created by Millhouse Howell, and enjoy an evening of dancing, cocktails, and conversation under the stars.

Throughout the weekend, showgoers will have the opportunity to visit the shops of 22 celebrated dealers offering furniture, fine art, vintage and fine jewelry, silver, rugs and textiles, home decor, and garden accessories.

On Friday, September 30, the show’s Red Diamond Lecture Series will feature talks by noted interior designer Ken Fulk (in the morning) and event and floral designer Lewis Miller (in the afternoon). The series is sponsored by Red Diamond, Inc., and hosted by show ambassador Richard Keith Langham.

On Saturday, October 1, Brandon Ingram, Janice Parker, Stephen Sills, and Summer Thornton will talk about trends as part of a VERANDA Panel presented by VERANDA magazine, and designer Alex Papachristidis will share ideas for fusing modern and traditional elements in his talk presented by FLOWER magazine. Hosted by designer and Sunday host James Farmer, Sunday, October 2, will feature a presentation by Blackberry Farm co-founder Kreis Beall, sponsored by The Travel Studio, and a HOUSE BEAUTIFUL Panel presented by HOUSE BEAUTIFUL magazine on the design process with Betsy Brown, Jeffrey Dungan, and Grant Tick.

Talks will be followed by book signings, with books available for purchase from Leaf & Petal at the Gardens.

Antiques at the Gardens, which each year attracts visitors from across the Southeast, is hosted by the nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Proceeds benefit the ongoing stewardship and enhancement of the Gardens, educational programs, and outreach activities. A facility of the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board, Birmingham Botanical Gardens is the result of a public/private partnership between the City of Birmingham and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the mission-driven, membership-based organization that seeks to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of the Gardens.

For tickets, show schedule, speaker bios, and dealer information, visit bbgardens.org/antiques. Follow show announcements and reveals on Facebook and Instagram @antiquesgardensbham.