American Legion Ryan Winslow Post 911

The mission of the American Legion is to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness. The American Legion embraces all current and former members of the military and endeavors to help them transition into their communities.

Join us at the Ryan Winslow Post 911 monthly meeting at Hoover Tactical Firearms. Fellowship begins one hour prior to meeting.

Post 911 includes members from the Vestavia, Hoover and north Shelby County areas.

Members of the executive committee will be available prior to the meeting to assist members and guests with any questions.