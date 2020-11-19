All is Bright
to
Vestavia Hills City Center 700 Montgomery Hwy. South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Our first annual tree lighting event will take place on the green space next to Panera. Santa will be there for photos along with the Vestavia Belles. Miss Jefferson County, Lauren Bradford and Miss Jefferson County Outstanding Teen, Mary-Coker Green will be in attendance as well. This event will benefit the Vestavia Hills Girl Scouts. Further updates can be found on our Facebook event post @vestaviacitycenter.
Info
Vestavia Hills City Center 700 Montgomery Hwy. South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Fundraiser, Kids & Family