AFTER-SCHOOL ADVENTURES

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Ms. Lakin has so much planned for all our young friends including games, crafts, experiments and lots of adventures await! K-2nd grade. (3/7: CRAFT STICK MARBLE RUN; 3/14: ST. PADDY’S DAY MINUTE TO WIN IT; 3/21: BASKETBALL STEM CHALLENGE) Gr K-2, Children’s Program Room.

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
205-978-0155
205-978-0155
