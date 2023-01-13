AEIVA Presents Donté K. Hayes: Objects of Tomorrow

Donté K. Hayes’ work is inspired by researching traditional African heirlooms, initiation rites of birth, adulthood, marriage, eldership, and ancestry which are essential to all human growth and speaks to the greater African diaspora. The repeated texture and patterns on the surface of his sculptures imbue a visual language of memory, ritual, comfort and a sense of familiarity to viewers. Hayes’ sculptures are vessels that are turned upside down, symbolizing the crazy world we live in.

IMAGE CREDIT // Donté K. Hayes, Essence, Ceramic (black clay body), 2021, 11″ x 12″ x 12″, courtesy of the artist.