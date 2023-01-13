AEIVA and Department of Art and Art History Present: 47th Annual Juried Student Exhibition

Works by students, chosen by artist and guest juror Donté K. Hayes, will be featured in the Annual Juried Student Exhibition at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. This will mark the 47th year for the annual exhibition, presented by the UAB College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History.

The 47th Annual Juried Student Exhibition functions as an experiential learning opportunity for students.