ACT Workshop: Math/Science
to
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Come to the Library and learn from Diane Teer as she covers how the exam works, gives tips on the Math and Science portions of the test, and shares resources you need to improve your score at this free ACT workshop! Registration is required. To register, call 205-978-3683. For Teens Grade 9-12. Community Room.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, library, Workshops