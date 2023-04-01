ACT Workshop: English/Reading
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Come to the Library and learn from Amy Henson as she covers how the exam works, gives tips on the English and Reading portions of the test, and shares resources you need to improve your score at this free ACT workshop! Registration is required. To register, call 205-978-3683. For Teens Grade 9-12. Community Room.
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
