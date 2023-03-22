6th - 12th Grade: Romeo & Juliet - The Classic Rediscovered

Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet, Fantasy-Overture features a score filled with the innocence and heartfelt passion of one of Shakespeare’s most beloved works. Get a behind the scenes look at the composition with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra through themes, motifs, and more! Conductor Chris Confessore will divide this epic piece into sections to illustrate how music can be used to tell a story.

These concerts are free, but reservations are required.

Questions? Contact Maria Wilson, Education Initiatives Manager, at mwilson@alabamasymphony.org, 205.314.6936