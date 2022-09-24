20th Annual Fiesta Birmingham

Fiesta, Alabama’s largest celebration of Hispanic culture and heritage, is pleased to announce its 20th annual festival to take place Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from noon to 8 p.m. at Birmingham’s Linn Park. Tickets to Fiesta 2022 are $12 online, and $15 at the gate, children ages 12 and under are free. Event attendees are urged to buy tickets before the event at fiestabham.com. Donations to the Fiesta Scholarship Fund are encouraged at the event.

Music, dance, performing arts, visual arts, children’s activities, cultural education, authentic Latin food as well as community and health-related resources are all part of the event. This year, Fiesta is bringing back a favorite component, Lucha Libre, which will feature the Blue Demon from Mexico, Iguana hailing from Guatemala, and other famous Mexican professional wrestling acts.

Fiesta gives Alabamians a unique opportunity to experience the best of Latin American countries in their own backyard! It showcases that Birmingham is a community that encourages multiculturalism, sensitivity and acceptance.