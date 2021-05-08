18th Annual Motherwalk 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run
Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Please join us on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Homewood Central Park for the 18th annual Motherwalk 5K & Fun Run. Held in memory of Norma Livingston and the many women lost each year to ovarian cancer, Motherwalk is held to celebrate survivors, encourage woman in their fight, remember women who have lost their battle, and raise awareness about the silent signs and symptoms of the disease
