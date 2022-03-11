17th Annual Schoolhouse Rock

Regions Field 1401 1st Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

We are thrilled to return to Regions Field for Birmingham's favorite event!

We are grateful for your support over the past 17 years! Your participation in events like Schoolhouse Rock allows us to continue our Kingdom Purpose of Empowering Students to Glorify God.  Despite the global pandemic and because of supporters like you, we have grown to serve 690 students across three campuses.

This year, guests will enjoy a silent auction, live music by Just A Few Cats, event games and giveaways!  Tickets include complimentary beer, wine, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

#Rockin4Kids

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, events, Food & Drink
205-769-0278
