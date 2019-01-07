Women in Business: Drs. Diana Wood and Melanie Spooner - Wood and Spooner Cosmetic and General Dentistry

Diana Wood says that early in her life, she was fascinated with science and medicine.

“I also loved to work with my hands and be creative, whether it was an art project or something crafty. I enjoyed it,” she said. “Dentistry was, and has been, a wonderful blend of these two passions.”

So ever since she started her dental practice in 1980, she’s been using those passions and skills to help Vestavia residents with cosmetic and general dentistry.

In 1998, Melanie Spooner joined her.

Now, through Wood & Spooner Cosmetic and General Dentistry, the pair work together to help their patients get the dental work they need in a comfortable environment.

“Our practice is a relational practice,” said Wood, who earned her doctorate of dental medicine (D.M.D.) degree at the University of Alabama School of Dentistry. “Not only do we take care of our patients’ teeth, we get to know our patients and care about them as a whole person, not just teeth — our patients are our ‘dental family.’”

She said she and Spooner have a “wonderful, talented team” with lots of longevity in the practice. They strive together to get the best results for their patients. “We enjoy what we do and we try to do it in a caring and compassionate manner,” Wood said.

Spooner said the long-term relationships with patients are what she loves most about her job.

“That’s why I do what I do,” she said. “We’ve treated multiple generations within families over time, and to enjoy long-term relationships with those you are caring for takes some of the ‘work’ out of the work day. We have wonderful patients and are grateful to be a part of improving their health.”

Spooner said that especially with restorative work, she enjoys the satisfaction of a job well done. She and Wood work hard to achieve the highest standards of both function and aesthetics.

“From a dental perspective, we do prevention and education, simple fillings, crowns and veneers and implant restorations to smile designs and full-mouth rehabilitations,” said Spooner, who also earned her D.M.D. degree from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry. “But we also look beyond teeth to make sure we are evaluating potential medical concerns with blood pressure and sleep apnea screenings and reviews of medications and oral health impacts.”

They also offer nitrous oxide or oral conscious sedation if needed for patients to be as comfortable as possible.

Over and over, their patients write in their reviews that the dental team at Wood & Spooner offer progressive, progressional treatment and treat you like family.

Spooner said it’s all done with the goal of making patients’ lives better.

“Whether it’s a simple cleaning, exam and patient education or teeth that have been restored, with each appointment, I believe we have made a difference, and someone leaves better than they came,” she said.

► WHERE: 502 Montgomery Highway, Suite 201

► CALL: 822-2808

► WEBSITE: woodandspooner.com

Sponsored content