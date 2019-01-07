Women in Business: Angela Stevens - LAH Real Estate

Angela Stevens began her career in real estate about four years ago. Since becoming a Realtor, she has loved the opportunity the job gives her to build relationships with new people.

“I decided to start studying for the state exam and had an opportunity to get into the real estate business,” Stevens said. “I have always been interested in real estate and housing market trends, so when the opportunity presented itself, I was very excited and hit the ground running.”

Stevens is currently an agent for LAH Real Estate. She feels the systems and processes at LAH help keep the home buying process organized and streamlined. “We go above and beyond for all of our clients while maintaining a positive and stress-free environment,” Stevens said.

There is so much that goes into a real estate transaction, Stevens said, so she feels it is her responsibility to make sure families’ goals are achieved and the transaction goes smoothly, regardless of the situation at hand.

“We have an awesome marketing team that works incredibly hard behind the scenes to help with marketing properties, and producing material that further educates the homebuyer or seller,” Stevens said.

Growing up in Vestavia Hills and currently living in the community motivates Stevens to be the best community real estate resource that she can be.

“I want to equip my community with the knowledge they need to achieve their real estate goals,” Stevens said. “There is nothing like helping families achieve a major milestone or goal in their life.”

► WHERE: 1760 Oxmoor Road

► CALL: 907-8915

► WEBSITE: lahrealestate.com/agents/angela-stevens/

Sponsored content