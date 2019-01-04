Western in Vestavia being sold to Publix

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Western Supermarkets.

The Western Supermarket in Vestavia Hills is closing its doors after decades of service to the Rocky Ridge community as the company prepares to discontinue operations.

Publix announced it is acquiring the lease for two Western locations, including the Vestavia location and the location in Mountain Brook on Jemison Lane. The Mountain Brook location will be turned into a Greenwise store and is expected to open by the third quarter of this year, while the Vestavia location will be torn down and reopened as a 35,000-square-foot Publix, with no opening date set.

The acquisition for both leases is expected to close in March, according to a news release from Publix.

“Publix is always seeking locations where we can serve our customers and offer an exceptional shopping experience,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “This acquisition allows us to expand our presence in the Birmingham area, and we are very excited to bring one of our GreenWise Markets to this region.”

Western's CEO, Ken Hubbard, said in a news release the company has achieved its goal of being Birmingham's leading independent grocer, and has come as far as it can.

“Western Market has been serving Alabama for 70 years,” Hubbard said. “I am happy to know our spirit of service, dedication to our people and community involvement will continue through Publix. I believe this is the best grocer to serve our loyal customers into the future.”

Impacted Western Market employees are encouraged to pursue job opportunities at Publix and will be provided with details on how to apply for employment.

The Highland Avenue Western Market in Birmingham will also close, but is "destined" for future redevelopment, Western said.

The Village Market in the East Lake area of Birmingham, which Western also owns, is for sale.

Starting January 9th, all wine inventory will be priced at 20% off retail. The remaining inventory liquidation will begin January 30th.