Warren Averett named top firm for technology by Accounting Today

Warren Averett has been named one of Accounting Today's 2024 Top Firms for Technology.

Firms that made the list use deliberate and intentional artificial intelligence efforts, advancements in technology infrastructure and a comprehensive view of the dynamic technology landscape.

Warren Averett, whose corporate headquarters is at 2500 Acton Road #200, is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeast. The company has seven offices in Alabama, four in Florida, one in Atlanta and one in the Cayman Islands.

