Vestavia Hills businesses deal with impact of COVID-19

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Will Mason. Teacher Richy Hall with Mason Music now teaches virtually due to the threat and spread of COVID-19. × 2 of 3 Expand Staff photo. Susan Day, left, and Katherine McRee, owners of GiGi’s Teen and The Lili Pad in Heights Village, began offering FaceTime shopping and curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Brooke Swann assists Carolyn Markham at Andy’s Creekside Nursery in Vestavia Hills on March 27. The nursery, which sells herbs, vegetables, and a variety of plants and gardening items, has seen an increase in business in wake of the new coronavirus pandemic. Prev Next

It’s a scary time to be a small business, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis.

Katherine McRee, the owner of The Lili Pad and Gigi’s in Cahaba Heights, said there’s a strong possibility that businesses will not be covered for loss of profit by insurance, which does not cover pandemics.

“A lot of small businesses will not be able to make it,” McRee said. “I’m trying to stay positive, but today it’s really hard to stay positive.”

Until March 14, McRee said her businesses were “rocking and rolling,” but as the virus made further impacts in the area, business started to slow down. “It was dramatic,” McRee said.

The spring season is a busy time for kids’ clothing stores as parents come in to buy their children’s Easter outfits, clothes for summer vacation and more.

The impact of the novel coronavirus is worse than natural disasters like tornadoes and snowstorms, McRee said.

Her stores are not considered essential businesses, but they are offering FaceTime shopping and curbside pickup, something that’s becoming more and more common across the nation, from restaurants to other retail stores.

McRee said she’s upset by stores like Walmart and Target being allowed to keep their non-grocery business open. While she understands they sell food items, their ability to sell non-food items is killing small businesses like hers.

“That is just flat out wrong,” McRee said.

The ability to get small business loans from the government, as well as the possibility of obtaining grants through the newly passed stimulus package, will help some, McRee said.

Will Mason, owner of Mason Music, said he has had to cancel some events, and he’s had to conduct all private lessons using the Zoom videoconferencing tool. He said his business is committed to help stop the spread of the virus while serving its customers as best it can.

The novelty of video lessons, like one student taking lessons in Batman pajamas, was “fun,” even if it was a little messy, Mason said. Creating normalcy for their students is important, he said.

Businesses such as Andy’s Farm Market and Garden Center are actually thriving during the pandemic because they have been able to sell food items.

“A lot of people want to get out of the house,” owner Andy Burris said. “We have plenty of space for people to walk around and stay 6 feet apart.”

Jamie Pursell, owner of Leaf and Petal, said the store’s Botanical Gardens shop was closed by the city of Birmingham, and while people are still buying products from Leaf and Petal, “it’s different.”

The business is trying to manage its inventory and be good stewards during this time, Pursell said.

Café Iz has shifted to pick-up and curbside services, shift manager Kayla Baker said. The restaurant also is working to stay clean.

“I’ve always strived to be clean,” Baker said.

Door handles and other commonly touched surfaces are being wiped down and disinfected at least every hour, she said. The restaurant’s customer base remains committed, she said.

“We have a very loyal customer base, and a lot of them are elderly,” Baker said.

Another restaurant, Troups Pizza, was expected to open in mid-April in Heights Village but is now focused on being responsible during the pandemic, owner Terrill Brazelton said.

“Our No. 1 concern is for safety, secondary is to get open,” Brazelton said. “We don’t want to open doors amidst a panic.”

Brazelton is taking the extra time to train staff, clean and prepare well, so when people are able to come and enjoy the restaurant, Troups will be ready.

“We’re going to be prepared,” Brazelton said. “I wish we could do more for people in the industry.”

The impact on grocery stores like Publix has been huge, as well. Nicole Krauss, media relations manager for the chain, said the store has ramped up cleaning efforts and has adjusted its store hours.

“Each store has a designated team of associates dedicated to sanitizing items, including but not limited to, baskets, cart handles and pin pads at the registers after each use,” Krauss said in a statement. “Our warehousing and distribution centers are working around the clock to receive product from our suppliers and to ship product to our stores. Last week alone, we delivered almost 12,000 truckloads to our stores.”

Customers continue to buy in increased demands, and we’re asking customers to shop as they normally would. To assist in this task, stores may also impose limits on items that are in high demand.”

Krauss said deliveries are being made during the day, so it isn’t necessary to arrive early when the stores open. Store hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the pharmacy hours are now 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday with normal hours on Sunday.

Publix is also offering senior shopping hours from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays because people ages 65 and older have a higher risk of being severely impacted by the virus.