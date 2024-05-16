Vestavia Hills Business Happenings May 2024

Now Open

Blue Lake Orthodontics is now open at 3100 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 200. The office strives to offer a calming, patient-centered atmosphere and services ranging from braces to surgical orthodontics. Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

205-883-6230, bluelakeorthodontics.com

Relocations and Renovations

St. Vincent's Urgent Care has moved to a new location at 3140 Cahaba Heights Road, sharing a building with St. Vincent's Primary Care Cahaba Heights. The urgent care hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-408-2366, healthcare.ascension.org/locations/alabama

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, with several locations in Vestavia Hills, has named John Jordan as the head of retail for its Consumer Banking Group. Jordan will lead an organization of more than 7,500 Regions Bank associates. He comes to Regions from Bank of America, where he spent more than 20 years in retail banking and wealth management. As head of retail for Regions Bank, Jordan reports directly to Kate Danella, head of consumer banking. His appointment was effective April 1.

205-766-8510, regions.com

News and Accomplishments

Regions Bank, with several locations in Vestavia Hills, was named a silver winner in the Learning Marketer of the Year competition at the 2024 Degreed Visionary Awards, given out by the Degreed enterprise learning experience platform. The award recognizes companies for aligning professional development with business strategies.

205-766-8510, regions.com

Anniversaries

Kids have been training at KidStrong at 1360 Montgomery Highway #120b for one year. The business is based on a scientific training program that aims to help kids develop physically and mentally as they get older. Coaches teach classes for ages 14 months to 11 years old.

205-861-0800, kidstrong.com/start/vestavia-hills

The Standard has been open in the Vestavia Hills City Center for one year. The restaurant is a traditional hot dog and hamburger joint, with additional sandwiches and french fries. Customers can stop by daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

205-490-1143, thestandardbhm.com