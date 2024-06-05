Vestavia Hills Business Happenings - June 2024

Now Open

Restored Hope Counseling is a new business offering counseling services at 300 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 1500. They offer individual counseling for children ages 3 and older, teens, adults and couples. 205-881-2705

× Expand Marky's Kitchen

Marky's Kitchen is now open at 3134 Cahaba Heights Road. The restaurant, owned by the same family that started Zoe's Kitchen, offers Greek salads, sandwiches, chicken kabobs, hot plates, burgers and family dinners like chicken marinara. Customers can stop in daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 205-206-9036

Mizzen+Main, a popular menswear retailer, opened last month at The Summit Birmingham. The store is known for its classic men's dress shirt but also carries other men's clothing and golf attire. Customers can stop by Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-407-4188

× Expand Swarovski

Swarovski recently opened at the Summit Birmingham. The store offers the finest in crystal and created diamonds. They also specialize in jewelry, watches and other gifts. Shoppers can visit the store Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-316-3254

Coming Soon

The Laguna Beach jewelry company Gorjana will open at The Summit Birmingham soon. The company is known for gold jewelry crafted to layer, mix and match. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-201-0094

News and Accomplishments

Morningside Of Vestavia Hills, 2435 Columbiana Road, has been ranked among the best in the nation by Seniorly in its 2024 Best of Senior Living Awards, beating out more than 60,000 senior living facilities nationwide. Morningside Of Vestavia Hills is among 334 facilities Seniorly gave its blessing to based on online reviews for cleanliness, dining services, staff ratings, value, care services and overall resident satisfaction, in addition to a requirement to be free from licensing violations for the last 36 months and have no evidence of negative media coverage for the last 24 months. 205-822-4773

Warren Averett has been named one of Accounting Today's 2024 Top Firms for Technology. Firms that made the list use deliberate and intentional AI efforts, advancements in technology infrastructure and a comprehensive view of the dynamic technology landscape. Warren Averrett is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeast. 205-979-4100

The Birmingham location of Cahaba Wealth Management, 3800 Colonnade Parkway, is proud to announce that Louis Williams, CPA, CFP, has been promoted to senior financial advisor. Williams has been with the company since 2018 and looks forward to helping lead the Birmingham office in addition to serving his clients. Cahaba Wealth Management is an independent investment management and financial planning company. 205-588-5167

Personnel Moves

Trenton Graves has joined RealtySouth's Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, as a Realtor. 334-332-4170

× Expand Debbie Deason

Covington Flooring Co., located in downtown Birmingham, would like to welcome Debbie Deason, a Vestavia resident, to their commercial sales and business development sector. She will be collaborating with architects, interior designers, facility managers and building owners to help them select the best options for their specific needs. She can be contacted by email at ddeason@covington.com. 205-328-2330