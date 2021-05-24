Vestavia businesses nominated for Retailer of the Year award

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vickie Craft browses at The Blue Willow in Cahaba Heights on May 14. The Blue Willow is one of the nominations for Retailer of the Year. × 2 of 2 Expand Fun Stuff in Rocky Ridge Square is one of the nominations for Retailer of the Year. Prev Next

Each year, the Alabama Retail Association awards Retailer of the Year awards to businesses that define success and go above and beyond in taking care of their customers.

But this past year, being a successful business for many business owners just meant keeping the doors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, to be nominated as one of the top businesses in the state during a year unlike any other was especially meaningful, said Sheri Darnell.

“It’s huge,” said Darnell, owner of Fun Stuff in Rocky Ridge. “Hopefully we’re doing a good job. We appreciate this community.”

Darnell is one of seven Vestavia Hills businesses nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year.

“Our business has done well,” Darnell said, noting that Vestavia residents have been loyal to small shops such as Fun Stuff, which offers an assortment of gifts, all of which can be personalized, Darnell said. The business can turn around gifts the next day and is popular as a place to find gifts for weddings, babies and more.

Despite the pandemic, Fun Stuff is now back to the same level it was before the pandemic, Darnell said. This allows them to continue doing their fundraisers and more to support Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Blue Willow is one of the other businesses nominated for the award.

“We’re very excited about it,” said owner Lynda Stout. “We’re thrilled, certainly, to be nominated.”

The Blue Willow has been in business in Cahaba Heights for almost 20 years, said Stout, who is the third owner of the store.

“We’re one-stop shopping,” Stout said.

A 3,300 square-foot gift shop, the store offers a baby section, children’s section, home décor and more with a wide range of prices and complimentary gift wrapping, Stout said.

Stout said the store had a good holiday season in 2019 and a good January 2020, but then, along with many other businesses, was forced to shut down for about three months last spring. She said they tried to be “very creative,” putting items by the curb and mailing out orders.

“Customers supported us so well,” Stout said.

Stout called the shoppers at The Blue Willow a “sweet, sweet group of customers,” and said being in Vestavia Hills, and specifically in Cahaba Heights, has been a blessing.

As people began coming out of quarantines and lockdowns and began shopping again, Stout said she heard repeatedly that her store was the first place they came because they felt safe and comfortable, knowing The Blue Willow would take care of its customers.

Karen’s Hallmark has also been nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year.

“It’s an honor,” owner Karen Burgess said.

With Hallmark serving the Vestavia community for 25 years, it’s nice to be recognized, Burgess said.

“We love the community,” said Burgess, who has owned the business since 1996.

Interacting with the store’s community is great, and the people in the city that shop at the store know each other, she said.

“They want to shop here,” Burgess said. “They’re friends.”

Like so many others, Burgess thought the initial shutdown last spring would last a week. A few months later, that was obviously not the case. Still, once businesses were allowed to reopen, Hallmark had a busy summer, Burgess said.

“We’ve weathered the storm,” she said.

The store offers cards, gifts, seasonal items and more. It also offers curbside service and shipping through Hallmark online, Burgess said.

Four other businesses in Vestavia Hills were also nominated for Alabama Retailer of the Year:

Domino’s Pizza in Cahaba Heights is a locally owned franchise and offers pizza, sandwiches and more.

FoodBar is a “farm-to-table restaurant for fresh, creative food and cocktails, all with seasonally inspired ingredients, crafting unique, yet approachable flavors,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Satterfield’s in Cahaba Heights offers a variety of dining options, including a new lunch menu and a renowned dinner menu in the heart of Cahaba Heights.

New York Butcher Shoppe offers premium cuts of fresh meats, along with assorted wines and specialty items.

For more on the Alabama Retail Association, visit alabamaretail.org.