Vestavia Business Happenings - September 2023

Now Open

D1 Training has opened a new location at 1014 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills. The business celebrated with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting and free class on Aug. 24. D1 Training is a sports training complex that offers classes and private training sessions for people at all levels of training. 205-509-5434

Bandwagon Sports has opened a new location at 3120 Heights Village in Vestavia Hills. The store sells school spiritwear, equipment and uniforms. They are open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-582-2092

BODYBAR Pilates recently opened a location at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, Suite 117, in Vestavia Hills — the franchise’s first in Alabama. The studio specializes in high-intensity, low-impact full-body Pilates workouts with the goal of increasing flexibility, muscle strength and posture and boosting overall health. 205-538-5563

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is now open at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 106, serving Italian ice, ice cream, gelati and more refreshing treats. 205-747-0443

New Ownership

Julia Keffer has recently taken ownership of the tea store Cahaba Nutrition, 2409 Acton Road. They are open Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-582-2215

News and Accomplishments

Lemzar Capital, 1400 Urban Center Dr., Suite 475, recently named Zach Wicker as a partner in the wealth management firm. The firm cited Wicker’s talent, contributions and unwavering commitment to his clients. Wicker specializes in bringing strategic and efficient ideas to help his clients in their wealth accumulation and help to meet their financial planning objectives. Additionally, he assists his clients in addressing their risk management and estate planning goals. 205-567-2627

For the sixth straight year, Method Mortgage, 601 Vestavia Parkway #300, has been named a Top Tiger by Auburn University Harbert College of Business. “Top Tiger” honorees are among the fastest-growing companies founded, owned or led by Auburn University alumni. Method Mortgage partners Craig Tindall (Class of 1993) and Adam Stoffregen (Class of 2001) are alumni. 205-705-1650

Clover + Bee, 3150 Heights Village, was nominated in the Alabama Retail Association’s Retailers of the Year contest for the Customers’ Choice Medium Sales Volume category. 205-972-1414

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomed 10 new members in August: Capital Growth Buchalter, Inc., Six16 Creative, Millennial Bank, Vestavia Nails, Cahaba Nutrition, Beth Hontzas Photography, Medical Properties Trust, Inc., Practice Works, Church of the Cross and Drew Carter State Farm Insurance. 205-823-5011

Rocky Ridge Drug Co., 3346 Morgan Dr., was nominated in the Alabama Retail Association’s Retailers of the Year contest for the Customers’ Choice award. 205-259-7100

Samurai Japan, 700 Montgomery Highway #178, was nominated in the Alabama Retail Association’s Retailers of the Year contest for the Customers’ Choice award. 205-978-7775

Personnel Moves

Dr. Edgar Luna has joined Vestavia Dental at 2496 Rocky Ridge Road. Luna specializes in general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry. He is a graduate of the UAB School of Dentistry and attended a two-year residency in Charleston, South Carolina. Luna also received further education on cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. He is a member of the Birmingham District Dental Society, the Alabama Dental Association and the American Dental Association. He is also the past state chairman for the Council on the New Dentist, whose mission is to help dental students and new dentists transition into dentistry. 205-922-7894

Ashley Russell has joined as a real estate agent at RealtySouth’s Over-the-Mountain Acton Road office, 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. 205-978-9000

Anniversaries

Tecate Bar & Grill, 612 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, is celebrating its 13th anniversary. They are open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. 205-823-2399

Tanology Spray Tan & Beauty Bar is celebrating the first anniversary of its Vestavia Hills location at 3108 Heights Village.

Closings

Trustcare has closed all three of its Birmingham-area urgent care clinics. The clinics were at: 708 Montgomery Highway, Suite 101, in downtown Vestavia Hills; 3965 Crosshaven Drive, Suite 113, in Cahaba Heights; and 1337 Montclair Road in Birmingham.

Tom Coan, president of Highland Design + Build, is closing his business after 18 years of operation. His staff have transferred to Joshua Dean’s business, Precision Homecrafters.