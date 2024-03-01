Vestavia Business Happenings - March 2024

Now Open

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is now open in Vestavia Hills City Center. The restaurant menu is rooted in classic Greek dishes, including gyros, hummus, spanakopita and falafel plates.

205-538-5262, thegreatgreekgrill.com

× Expand Salt & Light Speech Language Services

Salt & Light Speech Language Services is now open at 400 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 135, to help clients of all ages improve their speech and language abilities. They have a speciality in addressing orofacial myofunctional disorders that affect the muscles and functions of the face and mouth. There is currently no wait list, and they offer after-hours appointments to make therapy more accessible.

205-582-7717, saltandlight-slp.com

News and Accomplishments

Automation Personnel Services, a leading staffing agency based at 3500 Colonnade Parkway ,Suite 500, recently won the Best of Staffing in Client and Talent 5-Year Diamond Awards, for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five consecutive years. The award is given by ClearlyRated. Automation Personnel Services has branches in the Palisades Shopping near West Homewood and on U.S. 31 in Pelham.

205-733-3700, apstemps.com

× Expand Slice Pizza & Brew

Slice Pizza & Brew, 3104 Timberlake Drive, was recently named the winner of two prestigious categories in Pizza Today’s inaugural 2023 Pizza Industry Excellence (PIE) Awards, earning accolades for “Most Interesting Menu” and “Pizza Company of the Year by Region – Southeast.” The PIE Awards aim to spotlight the achievements of pizzeria operators nationwide. Independent and chain pizza establishments across the country vied for recognition in 24 categories, judged by a panel of leading pizzeria owners and culinary experts.

205-557-5423, slicebirmingham.com

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, which has branches at 529 Montgomery Highway, 3172 Heights Village and 3390 Morgan Drive, has named Christian White as its Birmingham market executive. White also will serve as commercial banking district director for the Alabama, Mississippi and Florida panhandle markets. White joined Regions in 2003 and served in a number of positions within the commercial banking group in Birmingham and Mobile. White succeeds Alan Register, who has been elevated to serve as a commercial banking specialized executive.

205-766-8510, regions.com

George Ash, Shauna Wesson and Betty Booker have joined the RealtySouth office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, as real estate agents.

205-978-9000, realtysouthotmacton.com

Anniversaries

The Lili Pad, a children's boutique owned by sisters Susan Day and Katherine McRee, celebrated its 20th anniversary at 3138 Heights Village in February. The store started in 2004 with 1,700 square feet and through the years has expanded to 5,000 square feet in The Heights Village. In 2007, the Lili Pad expanded to open Gigi's, a tween store for girls. The store has won numerous awards, including Alabama Retailer of the Year in 2008, Vestavia Hills Business of the Year in 2017, Best of Vestavia designation, Birmingham's Best designation and the Dr. Charles A. "Scotty" McCallum Leadership Award for dedication to Vestavia Hills.

205-298-1811, lilipadbham.com