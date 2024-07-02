Vestavia Business Happenings July 2024

Now Open

Gameday Men's Health is now open at 4505 Pine Tree Circle, Suite 202. The clinic provides men's health services, such as testosterone replacement testing and therapy, weight loss options, vitamins, in-house lab work and other hormone-related needs in a comfortable, laidback environment. Men can be seen at the clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-382-8843

The European Wax Center opened the first location in Vestavia Hills recently. The center at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 116, offers full-body waxing services, laser hair removal, brow tinting and men's waxing services. Customers can stop by Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-745-6065

News and Accomplishments

Casey Atherton, of Waldo's Chicken and Beer, has been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year. Waldo's is known for Southern fried chicken with all the homemade sides and sauces. The restaurant also has a bar offering cocktails and cold beer. Customers can visit the Cahaba Heights location, 3009 Pumphouse Road, Suite 110, on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. 205-635-0002

Romeo's Sporting Goods store owner Mary Young has been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year. The business has been family owned and operated since 1982 and specializes in baseball and softball equipment. Customers can stop in at 1425 Montgomery Highway #141 from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-591-7145

The owners of the Moe's Original BBQ in Vestavia, Kevin and Eric Witherington, have been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. The restaurant at 2520 Rocky Ridge Road boasts a kid- friendly atmosphere with slow smoked barbecue, sandwiches and sides all available at a table, from the drive-thru or by catering. Moe's is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 205-822-2773

Bandwagon Sports owners David and Leah Knight have been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. They own three locations, with one being in The Heights Village Shopping Center. The store carries local team spirit apparel, uniforms and sports equipment and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 205-639-1571

Tammy Flowers, owner of Mia Moda Boutique in Vestavia, has been nominated for the 2024 Alabama Retailer of the Year award. The store at 1425 Montgomery Highway #105 is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers customers a variety of clothing, lines, shoes, jewelry and other accessories. 205-824-9441

Anniversaries

Specialty gift shop The Blue Willow, 3930 Crosshaven Drive, celebrates five years in Vestavia Hills. Shoppers can find everything from home décor to monogrammed gifts from many of Alabama's most popular lines. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-968-0909

Peterbrooke Chocolatier, 3112 Heights Village, celebrates one year in Cahaba Heights. The franchise specializes in handcrafted European-style chocolates, decadent treats, gift packages, catering and more. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 205-593-4686