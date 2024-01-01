Vestavia Business Happenings - January 2024

Now Open

Activate Games, a business that offers a series of high-tech games that challenge mental and physical agility, held its grand opening on Dec. 15 at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 173, next to Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe in the Park South Plaza. 205-644-8674

Coming Soon

The Great Greek Grill, a new eatery serving authentic Mediterranean cuisine, will be moving into the former Zoës Kitchen at Vestavia City Center, 700 Montgomery Highway, Suite 190, and is expected to open in January.

A company called Lamp Post plans to open a franchise of European Wax Center in an 1,875-square-foot space in the Vestavia City Center at 790 Montgomery Highway. This location should be open by March or April, Lamp Post CEO Brendan McBratney said. His company plans to open 5-6 locations of European Wax Center in the Birmingham metro area and others in Florida and Georgia, he said.

The Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama have leased 11,395 square feet of space in the Vestavia City Center and plan to open a DreamLab space for Girl Scout programming. The DreamLab space was formerly occupied by Redstone Church, said Jackie Hollingsworth of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, which handles leasing for the Vestavia City Center.

Relocations and Renovations

The Chick-fil-A at 513 Montgomery Highway closed on Nov. 30 for dining room and drive-through renovations. The restaurant hoped to reopen by the beginning of January, but a firm date hasn’t been set due to the uncertainties of construction. 205-824-3540

News and Accomplishments

Unless U at 737 Chestnut St. won the 2023 Business of the Year award in the service category from the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. 205-460-1550

Leaf & Petal at 4113 Crosshaven Drive won the 2023 Business of the Year Award in the retail category from the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. 205-967-3232

Dr. Rod Sones (left) and Dr. Brad Russell (right)

Hug Chiropractic Clinic has merged with another Birmingham-area chiropractic practice, ProHealth Hoover Chiropractic and Rehab, to form Pillar Chiropractic and Rehab. The two founders of the new practice are Dr. Rod Sones and Dr. Brad Russell. In addition to its Cahaba Heights office at 3153 Cahaba Heights Road, Pillar Chiropractic and Rehab also has offices in Hoover, Clay/Chalkville and Gardendale, with additional locations planned for the near future. 205-537-7463

Personnel Moves

Regions Financial Corp., which has branches at 529 Montgomery Highway, 3172 Heights Village and 3390 Morgan Drive, announced that Ward Cheatham is retiring as head of corporate specialized banking and a member of Regions’ executive leadership team, effective Jan. 1. He is being succeeded by Joel Stephens, who has been the company’s head of corporate and institutional markets. Rit Amin, a veteran banker of nearly 30 years who joined Regions in 2013 as head of corporate and institutional markets, will succeed Stephens. 205-766-8510

Anniversaries

Budget Blinds

Budget Blinds, owned by Steve and Michelle Thackerson, is celebrating its 28th year in business in January. Budget Blinds is located at 2130 Columbiana Road. 205-824-3300

Chopt Creative Salad Co. is celebrating its second anniversary this month for the Vestavia Hills location at 708 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108. 205-737-8186