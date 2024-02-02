Vestavia Business Happenings - February 2024

Now Open

Rise and Refine Hot Yoga recently opened its location at 300 Old Town Road. Trina Smith has renamed and rebranded the former KIVA Hot Yoga to represent what clients will find within the walls of this community. The business offers classes for all levels of yoga enthusiasts. 205-767-3849

Activate Games is now open in Vestavia at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 173. This venue offers high-tech games for team building, birthdays or a fun night out. The games are recommended for ages 10 and up, and you can book a spot online for your group. It is open every day from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. 205-644-8674

South Mountain Dental Care is now open at 3186 Rush St., Suite 106. The practice offers general dentistry, comfortable dentistry, oral surgery, emergency care and other cosmetic services. It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-855-4850

News and Accomplishments

The Warren Averett accounting firm, with its Birmingham area office at 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, was the second-place winner in the large company division of Business Alabama’s list of the 40 best companies to work for in Alabama. According to Business Alabama, collaboration, diversity, integrity and kindness are all held in high regard at Warren Averett. The firm also offers flexible benefits, innovative perks and open communication. In addition, with 10 years of service and every five years thereafter, workers may take a four-week sabbatical. Off-site time includes no emails, work contact or business phone calls. 205-979-4100

Birmingham Therapy Services, LLC, a group private practice, is now accepting new clients at 700 Century Park S., Suite 128. The practice recently expanded with a new clinical team. 205-928-8532

Anniversaries

Highlands Dental Arts has been open one year at 1360 Montgomery Highway, Suite 110. The practice offers general dentistry, Invisalign services, family dentistry, Botox, whitening and more. The office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-953-1368

× Expand The Golffice

The Golffice is celebrating its one-year anniversary at 1442 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100. The event venue offers a golf simulator that can be rented by the hour. They also have a room that can be reserved for poker, conferences or office meetings, with a serving area for clients to use. 205-229-2267

× Expand Santos Coffee

Santos Coffee has been open at its Altadena Square location, 4700 Cahaba River Road, Suite B, for one year. The shop offers coffee that is crafted from beans grown on Guatemalan family farms and then roasted in Alabama. It is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-438-6237