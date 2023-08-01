Vestavia Business Happenings - August 2023

Relocations and Renovations

Nordstrom Rack has relocated from River Ridge off U.S. 280 to The Summit, at 339 Summit Blvd.

205-578-3100

News and Accomplishments

Phil Boozer, the senior vice president and chief sales officer for America’s First Federal Credit Union, which has an office at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, was selected by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions as Alabama’s Credit Union Professional of the Year. 205-582-5285

America’s First Federal Credit Union, which has an office at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, in June made Forbes’ list of America’s best credit unions based on customers surveys and online reviews. One hundred and forty-seven credit unions, including four in Alabama, made the list. Credit unions were rated based on customer service, quality of financial advice, transparent and reasonable fees, ease of website navigation, on-location branch services and an overall level of trust. Credit unions with locations in more than 15 states were not considered. Others in Alabama that made the list were All In Credit Union in Daleville, Five Star Credit Union in Dothan and Redstone Federal Credit Union in Huntsville. 205-582-5285

Vulcan Wellness and Aesthetics was voted as Vestavia Hills Best New Business in June. Located at 2015 Kentucky Ave., the business’s mission is to help each of their customers on their way to personal wellness. Their services include hormone management, weight management and aesthetics. 205-438-6009

TurnerBatson Architects, 1950 Stonegate Drive, won the Best of Education (Higher-Ed) Award in the Alabama Chapter of the International Interior Design Association’s biennial IDIE Awards for 2023 for their renovations at Highlands College. TurnerBatson is an architectural and interior design firm.

In June, the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce welcomed nine new members: Birmingham Lifestyle, JanPro of Central AL, The Happy Catering Company, Vulcan Wellness & Aesthetics, Rise Against Hunger, D1 Vestavia Hills, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Mudtown Eat & Drink and The Ridge Eat & Drink.

Personnel Moves

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, 2500 Acton Road #200, recently announced promotions in the Birmingham office. Annie McCarter was promoted to principal and serves as director of payroll; Scott Pruitt was promoted to principal in the firm’s security, risk & controls group; Alex Ezelle was promoted to senior manager in the firm’s audit division; and Chris Branch, Harry Waugh and Scott Wiseman were promoted to senior manager in the firm’s tax division. 205-979-4100

Sharp Wellness, 3109 Blue Lake Drive, Suite 205, has welcomed Drew Richard. Richard specializes in working with individuals and couples dealing with caregiver guilt, self-esteem, postpartum-related mental health issues (anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder), parenting/co-parenting issues and couples’ issues, including lack of intimacy and connection. Richard meets with clients both in person and virtually. 205-383-6650

Anniversaries

Balance Chiropractic, 1070 Montgomery Highway, recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary in Vestavia Hills. Balance is a wellness studio offering chiropractic care, nutrition consults and supplements.

205-823-7890