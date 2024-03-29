Vestavia Business Happenings - April 2024

Relocations and Renovations

× Expand The Heights Fitness

Amanda Smith has relocated her gym, The Heights Fitness, from 4232 Dolly Ridge Road to another spot about a mile away at 3100 Sunview Drive, still in Cahaba Heights. 205-601-7133

Personnel Moves

RealtySouth has added Linda Ponder, Lindsey Lester and Suzanne Jones to its Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. Linda Ponder: 205-777-1906, Lindsey Lester: 601-201-8068, Suzanne Jones: 205-492-0598

News and Accomplishments

Warren Averett, an accounting firm with an office at 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, has received ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting Award. This award is based exclusively on client ratings, citing the firm’s excellent level of customer service. 205-979-4100

× Expand Elliott Pike

Elliott Pike, founder of Vestavia’s ELM Construction, LLC, was recently named 2023’s Remodeler of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders. He was recognized at the NAHB’s International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas. Builders who were nominated have been recognized as the ones moving the remodeling industry forward with their excellence and attention to skill and creativity. 205-273-2773

Anniversaries

The B. Happy gift boutique has been open for one year. Located at 3124 Heights Village, this store offers items that range from clothing and accessories to bath and body products and jewelry. The shop is open Monday through Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. 205-362-6868

River Bank and Trust has been at the Vestavia Hills location, 1425 Montgomery Highway, for one year. The bank offers personal and business banking solutions, loans, mortgages, and wealth management services. 205-588-0500

× Expand HaMi Boutique

For one year, HaMi Boutique has provided Vestavia Hills shoppers with hand-picked fashion options and gifts. The store is open at 3215 Endeavor Lane, Suite 215, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-538-5484