The Golffice prepares to expand golf simulator business in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Golffice at 1442 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is owned by Michael Weber, left, and run by his son, Jack Weber, at right.

The Golffice golf simulator business on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills is getting ready to expand, Manager Jack Weber said.

Once the attorney who rents adjacent space, Jessica Bugge, moves out at the end of July, the Golffice plans to expand from its current single golf simulator bay and add one or two more bays, Weber said.

The business is at 1442 Montgomery Highway on the ground floor of the building that is home to Weber Mortgage.

The Golffice opened in January of last year and has been successful, Weber said. Construction for the expansion likely will take two to three months after Bugge moves out, he said. The current simulator takes up about 900 square feet on the first floor of the building.

For about $40 an hour, people can rent out the golf simulator room to work on their swing, play a variety of games or play simulated golf on hundreds of courses.

For people wanting to improve their game, the simulator tracks things such as ball speed, launch angle and spin rates. People also can practice hitting targets, hit on different kinds of slopes, or change the wind, light and weather settings..It’s also just fun for goofing off, Weber said.

For more information, visit thegolffice.com.