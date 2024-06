× Expand Photo from The Bue Willow website These pillows are available for purchase at The Blue Willow in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Blue Willow specialty gift shop is celebrating five years in Vestavia Hills.

Shoppers can find everything from home décor to monogrammed gifts at the store at 3930 Crosshaven Drive.

The Blue Willow is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to thebluewillow.com or call 205-968-0909.