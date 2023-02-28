Swinging into a new business: The Golffice opens on US 31

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Golffice, located at 1442 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

Michael Weber always wanted to put a golf simulator in his home.

Fifteen or so years ago, he was a member at the Riverchase Country Club and played golf four to five times a week.

He would have put a simulator in his home, but he never had a house big enough for it, he said.

But when a friend’s business client offered to sell him a golf simulator last year, Weber took him up on the offer and put the simulator in some vacant space on the first floor of his business, Weber Mortgage on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills.

He invited real estate agents and clients over to join in the fun, and after a couple of months turned the space into a consumer-oriented golf simulation business called The Golffice. It opened Jan. 11.

For $35 an hour, people can rent out the golf simulator room to work on their swing, play a variety of games or play simulated golf on hundreds of courses. The 900-square-foot space also includes a small conference room with a table that converts into a poker table and a large-screen TV that’s good for watching sporting events, Weber said.

That room also can be rented for $35 an hour, or both rooms can be rented for $50 an hour.

Weber said he expected to see a lot of men in their 40s coming in as customers, but so far, the customer base has leaned more toward younger people — teenagers and people in their 20s.

Weber’s 21-year-old son, Jack Weber, is serving as manager of The Golffice.

A lot of customers are individuals, but in the first few weeks, two companies had rented both spaces, Michael said. The simulator room, which includes seating for six, can fit about eight people at most, and the two rooms combined can handle 12 to 15, he said.

There’s a small bar in the simulator room, but The Golffice doesn’t serve food or beverages. People can, however, bring their own food or have gatherings catered. Some people have rented space just to watch sports with friends.

Jack Weber said it usually takes about an hour for one person to play a full 18 holes on the simulator.

For people wanting to improve their game, the simulator tracks things such as ball speed, launch angle and spin rates. People also can practice hitting targets, hit on different kinds of slopes, or change the wind, light and weather settings, the Webers said. It’s also just fun for goofing off, they said.

Right now, there’s just one simulator, but if the business proves profitable, Michael said there is potential for expansion to add more simulators and possibly food service in the future.

Also, “if we can prove the model, we would look at franchising it,” Michael said. The 900-square-foot space could easily be put in a strip center, he said.

While some people who make or sell golf clubs or teach golf lessons have simulators, he’s not aware of another business in the Birmingham area that is designed primarily for golf simulation rental by the public.

That type of business is more common in the North, where the colder weather means shorter golf seasons and more demand for indoor play, he said. The peak season for golf simulation businesses is winter, he said.

Michael said there was little risk in starting the business because he already had the simulator and the space. Weber Mortgage formerly had space on both floors of the building but consolidated employees on the second floor when the mortgage business slowed down and the number of employees dropped.

His father, who started Weber Mortgage in 1999, still owns the building and leases it to the company, which Michael took over in 2008. Jack, who graduated from Spain Park High School in 2020, spent a “gap year” in Colorado but then moved back to the Birmingham area and now is the loan processor for Weber Mortgage, in addition to taking on management of The Golffice.

People can book sessions at The Golffice online at thegolfficeal.com.