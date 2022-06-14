Summit offering simple shopping experience

× Expand Staff photo. The Summit is now offering online shopping for guests to purchase items online and be picked up at the shopping center or delivered to their homes.

Amy Hicks, marketing manager for Bayer Properties, said although customers have been able to shop at The Summit online, this new process makes doing so even easier.

“Because many of the retailers are nationwide, they don’t keep all the products stocked at stores,” she said. “There’s always a delay in shopping online, and we felt like it wasn’t much different than going to Amazon and waiting two days or more for delivery.”

The Summit worked with its website host to build the software and connect the shops that have the products available in store. Now, customers can shop multiple stores online and only make one purchase.

Hicks said this is huge for The Summit and also the Southeast, as the closest shopping center that offers this service is The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

“We are very excited and have worked a long time on this,” Hicks said. “We have people hired to go pick the items, and everything is on a very secure network. [Customers] can pick it up curbside so they don’t have to go to the stores and run around The Summit. There is a designated pick-up spot in Saks Plaza, and a staff member will bring out the items [to your vehicle.]”

A same-day delivery option is also available within a 10-mile radius and is built into the price. The Summit also has partnerships with Uber Eats and DoorDash.

The program launched at the end of April and can be found online at shop.thesummitbirmingham.comshop.thesummitbirmingham.com.

