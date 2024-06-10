State Farm insurance agent Gina Falletta moves office from Homewood to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Facebook page State Farm insurance agent Gina Falletta has moved her office from Homewood to Vestavia Hills. From left are Jennifer King, Gina Falletta, Caleigh Brown and Sara Swigart.

Gina Falletta has moved her State Farm insurance office from Homewood to Vestavia Hills.

Falletta, whose office formerly was at 1747 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, has moved into an 850-square-foot building at 1016 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills next to D1 Training, office manager Sara Swigart said. Falletta was renting space in Homewood but owns the building in Vestavia Hills, Swigart said.

There are four people who work in the office. Falletta has been with State Farm about 17 years, all in Homewood, but she has been in the insurance industry about 30 years in total, Swigart said.

She sells auto insurance, renter’s insurance, home insurance, life insurance, health insurance, commercial insurance, business insurance, pet insurance and other financial services.

The Vestavia Hills office opened March 1, but a ribbon cutting was held last week with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

