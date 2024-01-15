Slice Pizza & Brew earns Pizza Today’s ‘Pizza Industry Excellence’ Awards

× Expand Focus Creative Birmingham The Bajalieh brothers own Slice Pizza & Brew.

Slice Pizza & Brew has been named the winner of two prestigious categories in Pizza Today’s inaugural 2023 Pizza Industry Excellence (PIE) Awards.

The Birmingham-based pizzeria establishment stood out at the national level, earning accolades for “Most Interesting Menu” and “Pizza Company of the Year by Region – Southeast.” This remarkable achievement highlights Slice Pizza & Brew’s commitment to innovation, quality and community-focused dining.

2023 marked the launch of the PIE Awards by Emerald Expositions and Pizza Today, the No. 1 trade publication serving the $44 billion pizza industry, aiming to spotlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements of pizzeria operators nationwide. Independent and chain pizza establishments across the country vied for recognition, judged by a distinguished panel of leading pizzeria owners and culinary experts. In a rigorous selection process, Slice Pizza & Brew was named as the winner of two of the 24 fiercely contested categories.

“We are incredibly honored to have received these national recognitions for not only our menu, but also our company as a whole,” stated Chris Bajalieh, Co-owner and Bro-Founder of Slice Pizza & Brew. “These awards are not just a win for us but for every single person who has been a part of our journey thus far. Most importantly, our incredible team members, loyal customers, and future customers; none of this would be possible without each one of you, and we are so grateful for your support. We promise to keep pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, continuing our commitment to serve the freshest, finest, and most flavorsome handcrafted pizza and local craft beers.”

The "Most Interesting Menu" award celebrates Slice Pizza & Brew's unique and innovative approach to pizza-making, featuring a diverse range of fresh, locally sourced ingredients that create a symphony of flavors in every slice. Meanwhile, the "Pizza Company of the Year by Region - Southeast" distinction acknowledges the restaurant's influential role in elevating the pizza dining experience in the Southeast, setting industry standards for quality and creativity.

This double victory at the PIE Awards propels Slice Pizza & Brew into the national spotlight, further establishing its reputation as a must-visit destination for pizza enthusiasts and culinary adventurers alike. The pizzeria's dedication to excellence and community engagement continues to make it a beloved institution in Birmingham and beyond.

Slice Pizza & Brew opened in 2011 and currently have four family-owned and operated locations in the Lakeview District, Vestavia Hills, Montevallo/Alabaster, Crestline Park, and a fifth location is set to open in Homewood in early 2024.

--Submitted by Abigail Grillo, KC Projects